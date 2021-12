Companies gear up for Omicron version of coronavirus vaccines

As the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 takes centre stage, vaccine makers in India are of the view that scaling up the existing vaccines to make them more effective is possible. Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is making a DNA vaccine using the Omicron sequence, but will not immediately take it to the clinic.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said: “It is too early to comment on Omicron. Scientists at Oxford University are continuing their research, and based on their findings, we in six months may come up with a vaccine that would act as a ...