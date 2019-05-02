Concor banking on internal accruals for Rs 6 k-cr capex plans in 5 years

Even as it looks to tap the e-commerce industry through its last mile delivery for agricultural and industrial products as part of its plans to set up (DLCs), Container Corporation India (Concor) is banking on its internal accruals to fund its Rs 6,000 crore plan for the same.

A Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Railways, has been a market leader in multi modal transport in India with nearly 75 per cent market share catering to export-import and domestic

Having recently inaugurated its first (DLC) at Ennore, Chennai, the company has identified 20 nodes for opening DLCs, totalling 50 mn sq ft in the next few years. In Gujarat, Logistics Park at Khodiyar on SG Highway, Ahmedabad, has been nominated as a for Gujarat cargo. Additional Warehousing capacity of around 1,20,000 sq ft is being constructed for this project.

"We are looking to tap the e-commerce industry through the DLCs and plan to set up DLCs over a total area of 50 million sq ft in next five years. For this, we have earmarked capital expenditure worth Rs 6000 crore for the next five years which will be funded through internal accruals," said V Kalyana Rama, CMD, Concor, while adding that the DLCs would include warehousing, inventory, invoicing and last mile delivery of agricultural and industrial products.

Of this, the company has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the current fiscal 2019-20 including investment into DLCs, apart from procurement of containers and wagons, which will again be funded through internal accruals.

has set a target of 12 per cent for its topline growth for FY'20 after posting a similar growth in FY'19 to stand at Rs 7,216 crore revenue and a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,688 crore, Rama said.

During FY 2018-19, handled an all-time high throughput of 3.83 million (TEUs) during FY 19, growing by almost 11 percent compared to its previous fiscal year. In tonnage, it handled 43.5 million tonnes. Both, export-import and domestic volumes, have seen a decent double digit growth in last three years and the growth momentum is likely to continue.

In terms of regions, the northwest region (NWR), which almost entirely comprises Gujarat, saw the highest growth of 39 per cent and contributed the highest to the topline at Rs 1,658 crore, Rama added.

Talking about the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), Rama said that the PSU expected the Palanpur-Rewadi section of the corridor to be commissioned by December 2019, thereby connecting Mundra and Pipavav ports, boosting Concor's rail-bound container logistics business.

Meanwhile, Rama expressed confidence over recovering pending dues worth Rs 1,044 crore from the Centre under the Service Export from India Scheme (SEIS), which accrued between 2015-16 and 2018-19. "There is a lot of progress in the matter. This amount is receivable from the government. There were some clarifications and there were some budget issues. Now, we get a sense that we will be receiving it very soon," said Rama.

Apparently, the PSU's the independent auditors recently flagged the issue in the audit report for fiscal 2018-19. While the company has recognised the pending recoveries as income receivable under the scheme, claims filed by Concor have so far not been approved by the Centre.