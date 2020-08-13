Confusion over MSCI weightage triggers volatility in Bharti Airtel

Shares of witnessed wild swings on Thursday as confusion reigned over its weightage in the widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Market index. Initially, the stock fell more than 4 per cent after a sales note, floated by brokerages, showed that the global index provider has halved Airtel’s weightage in the from 3.43 per cent to 1.71 per cent during its August review. This reduction of 172 basis points (bps) in weightage would entail passive outflows between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 3,800 crore, some analysts predicted.

The stock recouped most of the day’s losses after some brokerages pointed out that the reduction in weightage could be on account of an error in computation. They said the weightage should have instead gone up in January, when the company increased the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment limit to 100 per cent. Some even speculated that the MSCI would restore the weightage, which would lead to a rebound in the stock.

However, sources said the index provider had acted based on the free-float available for FPIs based on data provided by National Securities Depository (NDSL), a firm that monitors FPI limits in listed stocks.

According to the depository firm’s website, FPIs can invest up to 49 per cent in Airtel under the automatic route and up to 100 per cent under the government route.

MSCI only takes into account free-float under the automatic route as it is freely accessible.

So, was NSDL at fault for not updating the FPI limit to 100 per cent? Sources close to the company said that while Airtel has in-principle hiked the limit to 100 per cent, it needs it to address some issues pertaining to overseas investment limits in its subsidiaries before the changes take effect.

“The company will have to sort out some issues pertaining to holdings in downstream subsidiaries before the 100 per cent FPI limit comes into play. This could take a few months. Until that time, the increased FPI limit will remain under the government approval route,” said a person with the knowledge of the development.

Shares of Airtel ended at Rs 536.5, down 2 per cent on Thursday.

Apart from Airtel, ITC and Bajaj auto also saw a reduction of 29 bps and 13 bps, respectively, in their weightage in the Both the shares ended Thursday’s session in the red.

With effect from April 1, the FPI investment leg-room in several Indian stocks had virtually gone up after the government said the sectoral limits will act as FPI limit. This move was aimed at increasing India’s weightage in the various global indices. However, MSCI and FTSE, the two main index providers, said they will wait and watch how the new investment limits play out.

Market experts said there is scope for the government to simplify the process so that the Indian benefits from the move.