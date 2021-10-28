Consumer electricals firm V-Guard Q2 net up by 15% to Rs 59 crore

-
ALSO READ
V-Guard gains 6%, hits 52-week high as profit more-than-doubles in Q4
Ministry of Defence tenders for six more submarines at $1 billion each
CG Consumer well placed to gain share on demand recovery across categories
Second home is where the heart is in times of stress, WFH and Covid-19
Bajaj Electricals reports Rs 6.4 crore net loss for Q1; revenue rises 40%
-
Kerala-based consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has posted 15 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 59.4 crore, from Rs 51.62 crore during the same period in 2020-21.
The company’s consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was Rs 907.40 crore, up 46 per cent from a year ago (Rs 623 crore). The firm said a spike in input costs partly impacted gross margins.
Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries, said, “This quarter saw a recovery from the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 in the first quarter of this year, during which the South and East regions were more affected. The sharp increase in input costs has had some impact on gross margins. While we have taken pricing actions to offset a major part of the cost inflation, some more actions will follow in the ensuing months.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU