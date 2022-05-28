Consumer sector deals rise in January-March quarter amid consolidation

Consumer companies are looking at inorganic ways to grow their business and also enter new categories, driving up the number of deals in the sector. The number of deals in this space jumped to 74 in the January-March quarter of 2022 from 45 in the corresponding period last year.

Also, the value of deals increased to $1.4 billion compared to $566 million in the year-ago quarter, according to data sourced from the industry. While the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the consumer space doubled from 21 to 42 during the period under review, the entire deal value of M&As was ...