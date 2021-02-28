Consumers will become increasingly agile and demanding: Deloitte

The domestic will see higher consolidation in the post-Covid world as larger players get even bigger, says a new report by The rebound in CY21 and CY22, along with India’s strong gross domestic product growth, will be supported further by increasing internet and mobile penetration, it says.

The consumer, at the same time, will become increasingly agile and demanding, the consultancy says, as people get more and more tech-savvy.

Consumers will become more aware of brands and seek comfort and convenience at the click of a button. This will drive e-commerce and m-commerce sales further across categories, adds. Retailers will have to know their consumers better to meet their changing needs in the future.



