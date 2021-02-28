JUST IN
Consumers will become increasingly agile and demanding: Deloitte

Consumers will become more aware of brands and seek comfort and convenience at the click of a button.

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Consumers will become increasingly agile and demanding: Deloitte
The consumer, at the same time, will become increasingly agile and demanding, the consultancy says, as people get more and more tech-savvy.

The domestic retail sector will see higher consolidation in the post-Covid world as larger players get even bigger, says a new report by Deloitte. The rebound in CY21 and CY22, along with India’s strong gross domestic product growth, will be supported further by increasing internet and mobile penetration, it says.

The consumer, at the same time, will become increasingly agile and demanding, the consultancy says, as people get more and more tech-savvy.

Consumers will become more aware of brands and seek comfort and convenience at the click of a button. This will drive e-commerce and m-commerce sales further across categories, Deloitte adds. Retailers will have to know their consumers better to meet their changing needs in the future.

chart

chart

First Published: Sun, February 28 2021. 22:31 IST

