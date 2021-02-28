Consumers will become increasingly agile and demanding: Deloitte

-
ALSO READ
Consumer goods sales taper off after June rebound, e-commerce bucks trend
Crompton Consumer: Strong demand, mkt share gains may help sustain growth
ITC, Emami see uptick in discretionary consumer spend in September quarter
Stimulus 2.0: FM's booster to spur consumer spending, albeit marginally
Players like Udaan may disrupt $1 trn consumer retail market: Bernstein
-
The domestic retail sector will see higher consolidation in the post-Covid world as larger players get even bigger, says a new report by Deloitte. The rebound in CY21 and CY22, along with India’s strong gross domestic product growth, will be supported further by increasing internet and mobile penetration, it says.
The consumer, at the same time, will become increasingly agile and demanding, the consultancy says, as people get more and more tech-savvy.
Consumers will become more aware of brands and seek comfort and convenience at the click of a button. This will drive e-commerce and m-commerce sales further across categories, Deloitte adds. Retailers will have to know their consumers better to meet their changing needs in the future.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU