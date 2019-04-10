Continued losses erode net worth of Foxconn despite Make in India push

Foxconn, the name almost synonymous with local manufacturing of foreign smartphone brands, is in the red in India.

Foxconn Technology India, the key entity that oversees the Taiwanese major’s manufacturing operations from Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu), incurred a net loss of Rs 10.12 crore during 2017-18 and has never made money in the past five financial years, in contrast to the robust smartphone economy, the latest data from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) shows. The New Taipei-headquartered company, which has been in the news for Make In India, a signature scheme of the current ...