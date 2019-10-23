Continuos exits, struggle to raise new funds: Urban Ladder's uphill task

Online furniture retailer Urban Ladder is seeing rough weather on many fronts. The eight-year-old firm is struggling to raise new funds, contain top-level attrition and survive amidst rising competition.

On Monday, co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa announced that he was moving on. While it is not unusual for co-founders of startups to hang up their boots after some years — recently, Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah also moved on — for Urban Ladder this is quite a blow. “There have been murmurs for some time that Rajiv and Ashish (Goel, co-founder and chief executive ...