Coronavirus: Improvisation the mantra for boosting protective gear supply

A nano-technology start-up that makes ‘smart clothing’ is now making protective masks as it is the need of the hour. A Baddi-based topical ointment maker Marine Lifesciences is also making sanitizers at its plant now. As the outbreak spreads, India is in dire need of protective gear for its health care professionals, caregivers, personnel working in essential services apart from the common person who is also wearing protection as she steps out to buy her daily groceries.

In a country of 1.3 billion, the demand, understandably, is huge. India has enough installed capacity, and in normal times most of the capacity is lying idle as demand for these items is only from specific industries. Now, given the unforeseen demand, industry and government are working round the clock to ensure that industrial units that can improvise to make protective gears do so.

For example, government is trying to work with small bag making units to make masks.

Several small units that have mushroomed are making non-standard masks. “Many shopping bag makers can also make masks. Now the government is trying to work with these units to improvise the machines so that they can switch to making masks temporarily,” said a senior government official. Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), said industry has requested the government to depute some engineers from their technology centres to help these micro and small scale units to re-design their machinery.

India’s sugar-producing hub Uttar Pradesh said the sugar mills would divert their ethyl alcohol production to the sanitizer industry. Sugar mills in UP alone make 1.4 billion litres of ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, per annum which is supplied to public sector oil marketing to mix with petrol.

An umbrella body of medical device makers said that several distilleries in the country have offered help. “Many units in Rampur (UP) and some in southern parts of India are supplying pre-formulated ethyl alcohol-based products to sanitizer units, which can then be simple packaged and sold. That reduces the burden on sanitizer makers,” he said.

S K Garg, MD of Marine Lifesciences, however, said the lockdown has hit raw material supplies. “Isopropyl alcohol is primarily used to make sanitizers, but prices of that has shot up. With a price cap now on the finished product, it has become unviable to procure at the current prices. Ethyl alcohol availability is still low,” he claimed.





The demand shoot up happened around by mid-March. “We were selling as usual when the Covid-19 panic broke out around March 7. By March 17 or so 100 per cent of our inventory vanished from the shelves,” said Virender Dhar, chief marketing officer, of Mumbai-based Eurolife Health care, which sells surgical and hygiene hand disinfectant Germkill.

The demand has gone up 70-75 per cent in a short period. Apart from Johnson and Johnson, Microgen, Raman & Weil and Schülke are some of the major hand sanitizer producers in the country. The rest of the market is fragmented. While there was hoarding and black marketing, various state drug regulators have clamped down on them.

Meanwhile, protective masks, too, have seen a shortage. Sensing this, government-run public sector undertaking HLL Lifecare has rolled out a tender for emergency procurement of 4 million N95 masks (with expiratory valves), 2 million pairs of nitrile gloves, one million protective goggles, one million personal protective garment, 20 million surgical masks, one million units of 500 ml pack sanitizers a few days back. The government came under criticism after it supplied 90 tonnes of protective gear to Serbia amidst shortage back home.

The government has banned exports of masks, sanitizers and ventilators in the last one month and also included these in the essential items list. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped prices of these protective gear.

India has sufficient capacity of masks, gloves and such protective equipment. According to data submitted by manufacturers recently to the government, the country has a capacity to make 308 million masks (all varieties combined) per annum. Of this, the current spare capacity is around 59 million masks. India was earlier exporting around 218 million masks, which has now been curbed.