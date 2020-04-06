Coronavirus: Promoters of mid-tier IT firms increase stake as shares crash

As stocks of IT services firms took a hit over the past fortnight owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, promoters of some mid-tier bought back shares to increase their stakes.



Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm Mindtree witnessed its promoter L&T Group buying 0.4 per cent stake in the company through open market operations for around Rs 58 crore during this period.



The share price of Mindtree has fallen 22.78 per cent over the past month to close at Rs 699 apiece on the NSE on Friday. The markets were closed on Monday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.



Similarly, Pune-based Zensar Technologies’ promoter RPG Group bought back shares worth around Rs 11 crore over the fortnight. The share price of Zensar Technologies dipped 28.70 per cent over a month to close at Rs 88.95 in the last trading session.



Blackstone, private equity investor and majority stakeholder of Mphasis, raised its stake by 4 per cent in the Bengaluru-headquartered firm by buying 7.48 million shares for around Rs 525 crore during March 17-20.



Newgen Software Technologies is another mid-tier technology firm which has witnessed an increase in promoters’ stake after the fall in its share price.



Promoters of the company have bought shares worth around Rs 8 crore since March first week.



Similarly, promoters of engineering services firm AXISCADES Engineering Technologies and Quick Heal Technologies have raised their stakes.



Normally, cash-rich buy back shares of their respective firms if promoters feel that shares are undervalued. “This (buying of shares) shows promoters' confidence in their regarding future growth at a time when growth uncertainty has crept in,” said Pareekh Jain, IT outsourcing advisor and founder of Pareekh Consulting.



In contrast to mid-tier firms, tier-I companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro, have not seen any activity from their promoters and promoter groups despite around 15 per cent fall in share prices.