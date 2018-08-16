Corporate India sees earnings rebound after sharp fall in March quarter

After a disastrous fourth quarter of 2017-18 (FY18), when corporate earnings declined by a fifth led by corporate banks, 2018-19 (FY19) has started on an optimistic note for Corporate India. The combined net profit of 2,271 companies, whose first quarter (Q1) results are available, was up 7.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the April-June 2018 period, the best in past five quarters.

Top line growth was even better at 18.7 per cent YoY, growing at the fastest pace in at least three years. The sample companies’ combined net profit at Rs 1,086 billion was the highest in ...