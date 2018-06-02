Country Garden, China's largest realty firm puts India plans on hold

Country Garden, China’s largest property developer by sales has put on hold all its Indian real estate investments on hold due to pending approvals from the Chinese government, according to sources in the know. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company, has signed over a dozen term sheets with multiple real estate developers in different cities in the country, but is yet to go ahead with its plans, said the sources.

A term sheet is the document that outlines the terms by which an investor will make an investment in a company. Country Garden has put ...