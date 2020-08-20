JUST IN
Country's space reforms are not aimed at privatising Isro, says chairman

Isro will be able to better utilise its resources in taking up capacity building and developmental activities, he adds

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Isro chief K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K Sivan on Thursday said that the country’s space reforms are not aimed at privatisation of Isro, as claimed by a section of people.

Addressing a Webinar on 'Unlocking India's Potential in the Space Sector', Isro chairman K Sivan said, “I want to say again that this won’t mean that Isro is being privatised. That is a misconception and I want to assure you that Isro will continue to work as it has been.”

Isro will be able to better utilise its resources in taking up capacity building and developmental activities, he added.

Uma Maheshwaran, scientific secretary to Isro, said that the agency will continue to focus on new technology development, share its facilities with the private sector, and enable them to utilise existing infrastructure.

Speaking at the Webinar, Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, said, "India should now progress to a space fairing nation, from a space exploration country. The public, private partnership will help India to achieve it."

While calling for structural changes, he said government should look at supporting industries by way of policies, financial support, incentives etc.
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 12:40 IST

