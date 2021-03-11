Covid-19: Apollo Hospitals Group vaccinates 1 lakh people

-
Apollo Hospitals Group said that it is one of the first medical institutions to complete vaccinating over 100,000 people against Covid-19 since the time vaccination campaign was started by the government.
The company also said that it's geared up to administer upto one million Covid vaccines a day to support the government in achieving its target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021.
In the current phase the Covid vaccines are being administered at more than 60 Apollo vaccination centres across the country as per the government guidelines to those eligible over the age of 60 and those those over 45 years of age with co-morbidities.
All the centres reported an enthusiastic response from the senior citizens who appreciated the positive helpful attitude of the staff and the well-planned arrangements that contributed to a smooth process of vaccination, said the management.
Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said that the Covid vaccination programme is critical for bringing the Covid pandemic to an end.
"A robust vaccination program is the need of the hour, and we are glad for this opportunity to support and boost the Government’s efforts in ensuring that no eligible person is left out of the Covid vaccine programme," she said.
The vaccination programme for those most vulnerable amongst us comes at a crucial time when many states are reporting a rise in cases after a period of lull. Ensuring that everyone is able to get easily vaccinated as the program expands to other age groups is of critical importance in the battle against COVID-19, she added.
Those eligible for the vaccines as per Government guidelines can register on the Co-WIN site.
Apollo Group's network includes over 72 hospitals with around 12,000 beds, over 3,800 pharmacies, over 90 primary Care clinics and 650 diagnostic centres, 148-plus telemedicine centres, over 15 medical education centres.
