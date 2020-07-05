Covid-19 crisis: Lockdown left Indian start-up economy in shambles

The prolonged lockdown — for over two months — has hit the business of the Indian start-ups and made investors jittery at the same time. Start-ups are now resorting to mass lay-offs and cost-cutting, as only a small number of them is funded to sustain till end-2020.

A recent survey by FICCI and Indian Angel Network among start-up firms, incubators and investors shows, 96 per cent investors witnessed a huge impact on investment decisions and 92 per cent may not invest anymore this year. Compiled by Arnab Dutta