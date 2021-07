Covid-19: Future of work fast-forwarded with VR meetings, job sharing

A global pandemic has already brought about seminal changes in the way we work. It is now also altering the future of work. Some Indian companies are trying out augmented reality to improve virtual office meetings.

This would mean participants can wear headsets and see a remote conference room, move around that room and do many of the things that were earlier possible during a face-to-face meeting. Except a handshake. Other, far-reaching changes are also underway. From the start of 2021, a well-known services firm has been experimenting with “job share”, where two equally ...