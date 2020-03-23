Covid-19: Hyundai & TVS also suspend manufacturing operations temporarily

-
Hyundai Motor India and TVS Motor have decided to halt production in line with other automakers because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Hyundai said that it will be taking the preventive counter-measure of suspending its manufacturing operations at the Chennai facility from March 23, 2020 till further notice to stop the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
"We will await further notifications from state government to resume plant operations", said the company.
TVS Motor said that in view of Covid-19, considering the safety and well being of its employees, TVS Motor Company as an interim measure has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective March 23,2020.
The Company would take further steps after reviewing the situation.
