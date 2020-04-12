Covid-19 impact: Fintech startups smell opportunity, revisit business ideas

Even though the fintech ecosystem is struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic, it is leaving no stones unturned to come up with new business initiatives and products in these times of crisis.

Bengaluru-based Instamojo has come up with an initiative for essential businesses such as pharmacies called Priority KYC which will allow them to go online with their products in 5 minutes.“At times like these, when online is the only solution, several small businesses need support going digital. Through this initiative Instamojo is offering Priority KYC, helping these essential services go online in less than 5 minutes,” said Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder, InstaMojo.

Sequoia Capital-backed Razorpay has partnered with RentLite, which is a division of Featherlite, with corporate offers to enable people to rent office furniture to allow work from home. It has also launched Same Day settlements for all Razorpay customers who provide essential businesses till April 15, which means businesses will receive funds in just a few hours instead of the usual 3-5 working days settlement period. “This will help businesses improve their cash flows and manage operational expenses better,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay.

Several start-ups have also started offering insurance coverage against Covid-19. Digital payments and financial services platform.





Paytm has rolled out a Covid-19 insurance policy in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance with a cover ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh. “With our Covid-19 Benefit Insurance Policy, we aim to provide simple health insurance coverage that will take care of most expenses that a patient might have to incur. The digital policy can be purchased on the Paytm app and is generated online within a few minutes from the safe confines of one's home,” said Amit Nayyar, president, Paytm.

Experts say the Covid-19 situation could fast-forwarded certain industries by 3-5 years, including fintech.

"Certain behavioural patterns are going to be accelerated because of Covid-19. Cross-selling relevant products such as insurance is one of the big opportunities for fintech start-ups. These opportunities were always in the plans, but have been fast-tracked because of the given situation," said Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.

Earlier this month, Walmart-owned digital payments company PhonePe had also launched Corona Care, a hospitalisation insurance policy in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Priced at Rs 156, the plan comes with a cover of Rs 50,000 for a person aged under 55 years and is applicable at any hospital offering Covid-19 treatment. It also covers 30 days of expenses related to pre-hospitalisation costs and post-care medical treatment. According to the company, customers need not undertake any medical tests before purchasing the policy that can be bought on the company’s app with the purchasing process taking less than two minutes.