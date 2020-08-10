JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: IndiGo to raise up to $534 million through share sale

The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month. The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets.
