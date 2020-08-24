JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: Sirpur Paper Mills temporarily shuts unit in Telangana

"Sirpur Paper Mills has temporarily shut down its operations at Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana in view of the current market condition consequent to Covid-19 situation," the company said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

.The Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns in various parts of the country have weakened the demand of products of Sripur Paper Mills.

JK Paper Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary Sirpur Paper Mills has temporarily shut its manufacturing plant in Telangana due to weak demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd, subsidiary of "the company, has temporarily shut down its production operations at its manufacturing facility at Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana in view of the current market condition consequent to Covid-19-pandemic situation", JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns in various parts of the country have weakened the demand of products of the aforesaid subsidiary due to which its management has decided to temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations, the company said.

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 22:10 IST

