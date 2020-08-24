Covid-19 impact: Sirpur Paper Mills temporarily shuts unit in Telangana

Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary has temporarily shut its manufacturing plant in due to weak demand owing to the pandemic.

Ltd, subsidiary of "the company, has temporarily shut down its production operations at its manufacturing facility at Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in in view of the current market condition consequent to Covid-19-pandemic situation", Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns in various parts of the country have weakened the demand of products of the aforesaid subsidiary due to which its management has decided to temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations, the company said.