Covid-19 impact: Tata Steel in discussions for government support in UK

Tata Steel, UK's biggest steel producer, is in discussions with the government for support to see it through the pandemic.

UK media reports pegged the support at 500 million pounds. chief executive officer and managing director, T V Narendran, said, "There are discussions going on with the government. Can't share specifics for now."

Last week, Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon, whose constituency includes Port Talbot, said in the House of Commons that the government's Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) was capped at 50 million pounds which was only one-tenth of what believes to be the cashflow impact on the company over a six-month period.

He later tweeted: Steel underpins everything from cars to construction, to life-saving equipment for our NHS. There can be no post-pandemic economic recovery without steel. The UK govt must now urgently step up and enable the loan, to solve this temporary cash-flow crisis.

Port Talbot, in south Wales, produces slab, hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanised coils and employs around 4,000 workers of a total number of around 8,300 in the UK.

Steel have been facing headwinds since the (Covid-19) outbreak after major customers like automobile manufacturers halted production.

While releasing production numbers last week, had said that overall European steel demand had declined as many customers, including European car manufacturers, had paused production. The company had also said that the current utilisation levels were at around 70 per cent and dispatches were continuing in both UK and Netherlands.

Tata Steel Europe's steelmaking sites include Ijmuiden in Netherlands, apart from Port Talbot in Wales.

In Q4FY20, Tata Steel Europe was able to keep production and sales stable compared to Q3FY20. Tata Steel Europe's fourth quarter sales were at 2.37 million tonnes compared to 2.35 in the previous quarter and 2.57 in the year ago period.

In contrast, Tata Steel India recorded a 17 per cent drop in sales at 4.03 million tonnes compared to the previous quarter, primarily because of logistic issues and lower demand under lockdown. Europe, incidentally, was not under lockdown.

However, Edelweiss Research said that it expected Tata Steel Europe to make loss at an operating level in FY21. "We expect recovery only by Q4FY21."