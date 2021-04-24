Covid-19: ITC helps in easing oxygen crisis, ties up with Linde India

From cryogenic containers to concentrators and generators, ITC, is working towards mitigating the current crisis in supply in the second wave of Covid-19.

To serve the national priority of easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the government’s efforts, ITC has tied up with Linde India to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tonnes each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country, said the company.

The initiative comes in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country, constraining the healthcare system’s ability to provide necessary medical care to Covid patients.

In addition, ITC is airlifting a large number of oxygen concentrators for distribution, its paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas.

Other initiatives are also in various stages of implementation, an ITC official said. For instance, ITC is in talks with distributors for oxygen generators for hospitals.

There are plans to finance makeshift Covid care centres being set up by various states, as well. For each of these initiatives, ITC could look at tie-ups, said an ITC official.

ITC is committed to support the government in its fight against the debilitating pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these trying times, said the company.