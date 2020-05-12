Covid-19 opens a new chapter of investment in edtech start-up space

Even as the start-up ecosystem is reeling under job losses, pay cuts and furloughs due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the pandemic has opened a new chapter for the edtech segment, prompting many of them to raise funds to support their expansion plans.

During the past one month, over half a dozen of them have gone for funding rounds as the demand for their services peaks during the lockdown period, with schools and colleges remaining shut. “Those VCs who have missed out on the fast-growing edtech start-ups have got interested in this space and we have already got 2-3 such ...