Covid-19 pandemic disrupts Arvind Ltd's Rs 440 cr cost-cutting plan

The ongoing Corona pandemic has hit the Rs 440 crore cost cutting plan of firm, Arvind Ltd, as the company expects a sharp fall in the demand for its products and sagging sales in the first quarter of the current fiscal, say bankers. Both Lalbhai group companies, Arvind and Arvind Fashions Ltd, however, are taking several steps including asset sale to cut costs and reduce debt in the current financial year.

“The company’s exports are also expected to fall by $100 million in FY20 to $300 million in the current fiscal. Besides, the domestic sales will also move into slow gear as production was impacted due to the lockdown,” a banker close to the development said.

The Ahmedabad-based had promised banks that it would reduce its fixed costs by around Rs 440 crore during FY21 by reducing salaries, cutting its IT budget, foreign travel and advertisements, and by selling its loss-making units.

Apart from cutting its capital expenditure, the Lalbhai group firm has also decided to take the debt moratorium on its outstanding loans and working capital limits. “The company is also taking a Rs 50 crore lifeline loan from State Bank of India,” another source said.

An email sent to Arvind on Wednesday did not elicit any response.

Reflecting the company’s financial performance, the company’s share price lost almost half its value from Rs 60 a year ago to Rs 32 as on Wednesday, giving it a total market valuation of Rs 835 crore.

Asset sale

Bankers are expecting the company to go ahead with more asset sales to cut debt by Rs 400 crore in the coming months from it total debt of Rs 2,500 crore as on March this year. Its debt was Rs 2,950 crore as on March 2019. In the current year, the company plans to develop its land parcels near Ahmedabad and sell villas to customers. But with a slowdown expected in the real estate sector, the demand from customers may not pick up, bankers fear.

Separately, another Lalbhai group firm, Arvind Fashions Ltd, sold 27 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Arvind Youth Brands, for Rs 260 crore to Flipkart. Arvind Youth Brands retails well-known denim brand, Flying Machine on the online retail platform. The firm is also raising Rs 400 crore via a rights issue this week.

Following its demerger from Arvind Limited, AFL was listed on the stock exchanges in March last year and is valued at Rs 1,115 crore as on Wednesday.

AFL’s operations were impacted by the various pandemic as footfalls started falling from early March, As malls and stores and ware houses shut down, it had a significant adverse impact on revenue and profitability for the March quarter. Post lockdown, the company has managed to re-open 75 per cent of its stores.

“The company has put in place a comprehensive cost management plan that covers significant reduction in costs during the lockdown period and until sales normalise. In addition, structural reductions have been effected in the cost structure that will have the impact of reducing company’s breakeven levels by 35 per cent,” the company said in a statement on July 9.

“Actions have also been initiated to conserve cash by cutting down capex, reducing inventory levels, controlling immediate buys and bringing a strategic flexibility in the buying process,” it said.