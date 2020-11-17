Covid-19 pandemic pushes mall launches in India to 2021 and beyond

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the construction and new launches of to 2021 and beyond.

As things stand today, 14 new malls spanning 5.9 million sq ft area are likely to complete by 2021-end.

This year, top seven cities were to see new supply of nearly 35 malls spread over 14.6 million sq ft while tier-II and III cities were to see new supply of 19 new malls over 7.6 million sq feet. But the pandemic hit the anticipated new mall supply, pushing it to 2021 and beyond.

New completions have also been deferred and leasing activity has been delayed. Among the few cities that added the new mall supply this year are Gururam, Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.



