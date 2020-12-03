JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Dept of Space inks NDA with small satellite launch vehicle maker Agnikul

Nestle to recycle 100% packaging by 2025 to reduce carbon footprint
Business Standard

Cox & Kings case: ED chargesheets Rana Kapoor, Peter Kerkar, 10 others

The latest findings by the ED probe in the CKL matter revealed that the entire gamut of siphoning off of funds and diversion of loan money from various banks stood at Rs 6,968 crore

Topics
cox & kings | Enforcement Directorate | money laundering case

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken to hospital for his medical check up (Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar)
CKL was one of the troubled borrowers of YES bank. (Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed prosecution complaint, also known as chargesheet, in the Cox & Kings (CKL) money-laundering case, against promoter Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and 10 others.

Among others, CKL chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain were also chargesheeted. Kerkar, who had been arrested by the agency last week, was being sent to judicial custody following five days of custodial interrogation.

The latest findings by the ED probe in the CKL matter revealed that the entire gamut of siphoning off of funds and diversion of loan money from various banks stood at Rs 6,968 crore. CKL was one of the troubled borrowers of YES bank.

Earlier, the ED had estimated the proceeds of the crime to be around Rs 5,564 crore. It had alleged that Kerkar obtained loans in at least five group companies of CKL from YES Bank in connivance with its co-founder Rana Kapoor.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 23:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.