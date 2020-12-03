Cox & Kings case: ED chargesheets Rana Kapoor, Peter Kerkar, 10 others

The (ED) on Thursday filed prosecution complaint, also known as chargesheet, in the (CKL) money-laundering case, against promoter Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, YES Bank co-founder and 10 others.

Among others, CKL chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain were also chargesheeted. Kerkar, who had been arrested by the agency last week, was being sent to judicial custody following five days of custodial interrogation.

The latest findings by the ED probe in the CKL matter revealed that the entire gamut of siphoning off of funds and diversion of loan money from various banks stood at Rs 6,968 crore. CKL was one of the troubled borrowers of YES bank.

Earlier, the ED had estimated the proceeds of the crime to be around Rs 5,564 crore. It had alleged that Kerkar obtained loans in at least five group of CKL from YES Bank in connivance with its co-founder