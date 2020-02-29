CPCL raises Rs 1,145 crore through NCBs issue to meet capex funding

JUST IN
The fund raising is to meet the funding of capex and financing of normal business activities

BS Reporter 

Chennai Petroleum Corp (CPCL) has raised Rs 1,145 crore by issuing unsecured redeemable non-convertible bonds on February 28, 2020. The fund raising is to meet the funding of capex and financing of normal business activities, it said. The company has issued and allotted 11,450 unsecured, listed, rated, senior, redeemable, non-cumulative, taxable, non-convertible, bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs 10,000,000 each on private placement basis.
First Published: Sat, February 29 2020. 22:59 IST

