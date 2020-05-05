Credai's Chennai unit accuses Anarock of publishing inaccurate data

The Chennai unit of the Confederation of Developers Association of India (Credai), a national body of property developers, has shot off a letter to Consultants, accusing it of publishing inaccurate data on unsold inventory in the city.

On April 24, Anarock came out with a report saying that Chennai has unsold inventory of 33,500 units of which 9,400 units worth Rs 5,800 crore are ready.

"We have tried reaching your office to ascertain the basis of such a claim and have not heard from anyone on the same. This makes us conclude that the numbers quoted by your firm do not have any basis/source... It is also surprising that your firm, despite being a knowledge partner at many of Credai's events, and having partnered with many of our developers as channel partner and other business relationship, you have not bothered to revalidate numbers with us. This is resulting in sharing unauthenticated, unverified numbers with media without any basis whatsoever. You have been continuing to do this, inspite of many reminders earlier," said a letter signed by Credai Chennai secretary M Armugam.

"All the members of Chennai are extremely unhappy on sharing unverified and unauthenticated data with the media, thus misleading the media and the public. As you are aware, the industry has been severly affected by Covid-19 and false information without basis only acts against the industry," the letter said.

Anarock declined to comment on the letter.