Credit rating agencies, auditors on ED radar in IL&FS charge sheet

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) first charge sheet in the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) case has elaborated the role of India’s top credit rating agencies and auditors, indicating irregularities, concealment, and possible collusion with the beleaguered entity’s former management.

The enforcement agency had filed its prosecution complaint on Friday, containing the statements of Deloitte’s former Chief Executive Officer Udayan Sen (statutory auditor of IL&FS), N Sampath Ganesh, partner, BSR and Associates, S S Kohli, chairman of ...