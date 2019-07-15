Crucial Mindtree AGM on Tuesday; three senior-level executives resign

As prepares for its crucial annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, the company is likely to face a volley of questions from the shareholders on its future strategy under the new promoter L&T.

The board of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm is also expected to douse the investors’ concerns about business continuity and staff attrition. Among others, the recent appointment of three nominees of L&T into board will also come for shareholders’ approval, apart from the contentious issue of giving special dividends. The company had earlier announced to dole out 200 per cent special dividends to its shareholders in April this year, a move which was not seen favourably by L&T that time.

Meanwhile, informed sources said that at least three senior-level executives of the mid-tier information technology services firm had put in their papers.

They include Gaurav Johri, senior vice-president, chief strategy officer and head-APAC, Anoop George, assistant vice-president and head of Asia Pacific region, and Ajay Mittal, deputy CIO.

Emails sent to remained unanswered till the time of going to press.