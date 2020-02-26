JUST IN
CSR spending: Rise in number of firms going beyond 2% mandate, says report

Companies who are not required to spending allocating budgets for CSR are spending

Business Standard 

CSR
Photo: iStock

The India CSR Reporting Survey 2019 by KPMG provides a comprehensive analysis of compliance and good practices of N100 companies with respect to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and reporting in director's report/ annual report of companies.

Santhosh Jayaram, partner and head, sustainability and CSR advisory at KPMG in India, says while the overall CSR spending is increasing, it is also heartening to observe the increase in number of companies going beyond the 2 per cent mandate and even companies who are not required to spending allocating budgets for CSR are spending.

"The overall governance indicators around CSR have shown a steady improvement in the last five years. The indicators representing the functioning of the CSR committee, the diversity in CSR committee and the improvement in monitoring and evaluation are showcasing this," he says.

chart


chart
First Published: Wed, February 26 2020. 22:18 IST

