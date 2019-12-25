Cyrus Mistry unlikely to take up a board position, may appoint nominees

Even as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstated Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and three other group companies last week, he is unlikely to take up a board position at any of these companies. Sources in the know said he might appoint nominee directors who would ensure best practices of corporate governance at Tata group companies.

Sources said Mistry wanted to keep an effective oversight without being the part of operations at the Tata group. Mistry has only five months left of his tenure as chairman and that’s one of the reasons why he is not keen ...