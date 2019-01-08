D S Group's Pulse breaks out of the candy jar, expands product portfolio

Pulse, the hard-boiled candy brand from the Noida-based D S Group that turned in sales worth Rs 300 crore in 2018, the third year since its launch, is expanding its label.

The candy that sells for Rs 1 a piece will now also have a mango-flavoured line of beverages and it is adding more flavours to its candy portfolio. But as the brand that is commonly cited as a case study in word-of-mouth marketing, steps out its comfort zone; is it biting off more than it can chew? In its favour, Pulse has already taken the battle to the doorstep of global and national giants and emerged unscathed so ...