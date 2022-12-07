JUST IN
Dabur India enters women's personal hygiene with sanitary napkin launch
Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees in 3rd round of layoffs this year
Aparajitha eyes new deals after 76% stake buy in Quess Corp arm Simpliance
Cummins, Tecnimont to provide tech support to GAIL for MP gas company
Vodafone's largest shareholder rules out bid after raising its stake
Strong interest: DIPAM receives as many as 167 queries about IDBI sale
Gig workforce to add 9-11 million jobs by 2025 in India, says report
Renault India to hike prices across models from Jan to offset input costs
Work on Adani's Vizhinjam port to resume after fishermen suspend protests
Myntra's End of Reason Sale set to cater to five million shoppers
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees in 3rd round of layoffs this year
Business Standard

Dabur India enters women's personal hygiene with sanitary napkin launch

Product will only be sold online, comes in two variants

Topics
Dabur India | sanitary napkins | female hygiene

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Dabur, Dabur India
Dabur India

Dabur India today announced its entry into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins.

The product will only be sold online, which will further strengthen Fem’s presence in the personal care market.

Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins will be available in 2 variants: FEM Ultracare XL which comes in a pack of 20 for Rs 150 and pack of 40 for Rs 299. Also, FEM Ultracare XL+ comes in a pack of 30 and is priced at Rs 330 and a pack of 50 is priced at Rs 535. The product is being launched on Flipkart.

“With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price,” Smerth Khanna, head commerce at Dabur India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dabur India

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 22:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.