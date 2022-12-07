Dabur India enters women's personal hygiene with sanitary napkin launch

-
Dabur India today announced its entry into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins.
The product will only be sold online, which will further strengthen Fem’s presence in the personal care market.
Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins will be available in 2 variants: FEM Ultracare XL which comes in a pack of 20 for Rs 150 and pack of 40 for Rs 299. Also, FEM Ultracare XL+ comes in a pack of 30 and is priced at Rs 330 and a pack of 50 is priced at Rs 535. The product is being launched on Flipkart.
“With the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins, we are addressing an unmet consumer need for a superior feminine hygiene product at a pocket-friendly price,” Smerth Khanna, head commerce at Dabur India.
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 22:22 IST
