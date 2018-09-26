JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Nalco to scale up downstream portfolio, plans Rs 5.52 bn project
Business Standard

Daimler India aims to achieve break even by end of 2018 despite challenges

The company conceded that meeting BS-VI norm will be a challenge, but said it will be a good oppurtunity for the company to modernise and upgrade

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) has aimed to achieve its first full year break-even by the end of December 2018.

The company is on course to achieve break-even this year, said DICV's Managing Director and CEO, Erich Nesselhauf.

"We have created a solid base to cater both India and global markets," said Nesselhauf, adding that the company had a good year despite challenges like demonetisation, emission norms etc. He also said the company hopes to close the year with over 10 per cent growth.

Nesselhauf conceded that meeting BS-VI norm will be a challenge, but said it will be a good opportunity for the company to modernise and upgrade.

DICV, which currently produces around 72000 units a year, expects to achieve full capacity in the next three years.

"We have developed an eco-system to cater both domestic and export markets", Nesselhauf said. Presently, more than 50 million parts are sourced by the company from India.

The company ruled out the possibility of bringing electric vehicles in the immediate future as the country is not ready yet.
First Published: Wed, September 26 2018. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements