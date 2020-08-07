JUST IN
Daimler India enters used CV market with launch of BharatBenz Exchange

The programme will supplement its existing new vehicle sales model by offering a platform on which customers can exchange their used vehicles of any brand for new or used BharatBenz vehicles

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has entered the used truck business with the launch of BharatBenz Exchange.

The programme will supplement its existing new vehicle sales model by offering a platform on which customers can exchange their used vehicles of any brand for new or used BharatBenz vehicles.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “As the number of BharatBenz owners rapidly increases, we feel it is the right time to tap the massive potential presented by the used commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering BharatBenz’s superior quality, service and TCO to an even larger customer base.”

BharatBenz Exchange will provide buyers with a carefully-picked pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks, made available via its nationwide dealership network.
