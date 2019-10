Cement maker on Saturday posted a consolidated profit of Rs 36 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE. The company registered a consolidated revenue of Rs 2,285 crore in the July-September period, over Rs 2,173 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On its earnings, the company said that at the industry level, owing to general elections in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal and monsoons during a large part of second quarter, the volume growth has been soft versus expectations and estimates.