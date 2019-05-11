Daughter M R Jyothy steps out of the shadows to become MD at Jyothy Labs

Come April 2020 and a new face will lead the Mumbai-based consumer goods firm On Friday, chairman and managing director M P Ramachandran announced that his elder daughter would take over as managing director (MD), while his younger daughter would be whole-time director, when he steps down from the board from April 1 next year.

The announcement has put the spotlight on 40-year-old Jyothy, who’s been a whole-time director at her namesake company since 2005 and been quietly driving brand strategy and communication for the last few years. Her sister is general manager (finance), and assistant company secretary. Jyothy is expected to be groomed for a year by Kamath and other seniors, said people in the know.

will take over as chairman of the board while Ramachandran will be chairman emeritus.

More importantly, Jyothy will now play an active role in business management — so far handled by Kamath and Ramachandran.