Debt-ridden IL&FS scraps dividend to its shareholders ahead of AGM

Just two days before its annual general meeting on Saturday, the beleaguered has scrapped Re 1 per share dividend to its shareholders.

Just a month ago, had earlier reduced its dividend from Rs 6 to Re 1 per share. The dividend was scrapped after its debenture trustee – Centbank Financial Services did not give permission to offer dividend to its shareholders. Centbank's action came after the company defaulted on its debentures.

shareholders include Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) which owns 25.34 per cent, HDFC Ltd has 9.02 per cent, Central Bank of India (7.67 per cent) and State Bank of India (6.42 per cent). These institutions jointly hold around 49 per cent shareholding in IL&FS while foreign institutional investors including ORIX Corporation, Japan owns 23.54 per cent and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi holds 12.56 per cent of the stake.

As a part of the plan for de-leveraging the balance sheet and monetisation of the portfolio, IL&FS now plans to raise equity capital of Rs 45 billion by way of rights issue and raise a line of credit of Rs 35 billion from LIC and SBI to meet any temporary liquidity requirement.





The scrapping of the dividend has not come as a surprise to considering that the company has moved the under Section 230 of the Act to recast its debt. The is yet to hear the case.

One of IL&FS’s creditors, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) moved the Mumbai against IL&FS seeking to reclaim Rs 10 billion.

IL&FS moved the NCLT on Monday “seeking certain reliefs” in connection with filing of scheme of arrangement and said the scheme will be prepared in compliance with applicable laws and subject to necessary consents of the shareholders, creditors and board of directors of the relevant entities, the company said in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).



The Section 230 to 240 of Act, 2013 contains provisions on compromises, arrangements and amalgamations, that covers compromise or arrangements, mergers and amalgamations, and corporate debt restructuring. After an application is filed with the National Company Law Tribunal, the tribunal calls for a meeting of its shareholders and lenders and then the company’s debt restructuring will be put to vote.

The subsidiaries which have moved the NCLT include IFIN, ITNL, IL&FS Energy Development and IL&FS Engineering & Construction Ltd. The other include roads and construction companies.