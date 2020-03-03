Decent growth in February volumes unlikely to fire up Coal India's stock

Even as markets were choppy on Monday, a decent growth in February coal volumes lifted Street sentiment towards Coal India’s stock pushing it up by over a per cent. The company had consistently reported a decline in volumes during the first half of FY20.

Even though some improvement has been reported from the month of December, Q3 still had seen sales volumes decline by 8 per cent year-on-year. So, the latest numbers are some respite. In fact, February saw a better recovery with production volumes increasing by 14.2 per cent year-on-year to 66.3 million tonnes (MT) while sales ...