Defence sector firm Data Patterns logs Rs 9 crore net profit in Q3

Chennai-based (India) Ltd, an electronic solution provider company in the defence sector, has posted a net profit of Rs 9 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year, as compared to a loss of Rs 4.4 crore during the same period in FY21.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 96 per cent rise to Rs 43.8 crore as against Rs 22.4 crore during the Q3 of FY21. "We debut with strong earnings in our first post IPO. In Q3FY22 our topline has doubled and we have maintained high profitability. Our strong order book and bidding pipeline give us good visibility of strong growth trajectory," said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman and Managing Director,

The company's EBITDA grew 32x to Rs 15.6 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 50 lakh in Q3FY21. Revenue from production contracts grew by 106.3 per cent to Rs 29.5 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 14.3 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue from Development contracts for Q3FY22 grew by 15.7 per cent to Rs 5.9 crore as against Rs 5.1 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue from Service contracts increased by 183 per cent in Q3FY22 to Rs 8.5 crore as against Rs 3 crore during the October to December quarter of 2020-21.

"Macro environment remains favourable, and we are confident of delivering superior performance over next few years. We maintain our focus on superior project execution, developing high-quality products and delivering cost-efficient solutions to other customers,” he said.