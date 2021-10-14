Delhivery names 3 top execs from finance and mfg as independent directors

-
ALSO READ
COGOS raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Transworld Group
Gupshup acquires New Jersey-based RBM player Dotgo for undisclosed sum
Y Combinator-backed fintech Karbon raises $12 mn in pre-Series A round
Pine Labs enters online payments with three products under one platform
10club raises $40 mn in one of largest seed rounds in e-comm roll-up space
-
Logistics and supply chain services company Delhivery appointed Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti, and Saugata Gupta to its board as independent directors.
Morparia is the former chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia, and the former CEO of JP Morgan India. Before JP Morgan India, Morparia served as vice-chair on the boards of ICICI Group companies. She has been a longstanding Independent Board Member of companies like Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Laboratories. She also serves as Independent Director on the board of Philip Morris International and has extensive expertise on governance, audit, nomination, and compensation committees
Sobti is a career banker with 46 years of experience in all three sectors of banking-public, foreign, and private. He served as the Managing Director and CEO of Indusind Bank from 2008 to 2020. Prior to Indusind Bank, he was the Executive Vice President – Country Executive, India and Head, UAE and Sub-Continent, at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He also serves as a director on several boards, including those of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Gupta currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marico Limited. He is responsible for driving the company's growth and strengthening its presence both nationally and internationally. He has been recognized as the Best CEO - Private Sector at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2019. Gupta also serves as an Independent Director on the board of Ashok Leyland and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and ESG Committee.
Sri Rajan and Deepak Kapoor have been appointed as Independent Directors. Kapoor has also been appointed as the Independent Chairman of the board of Delhivery. The company is also in discussions to add another woman independent director on the board.
Delhivery recently raised $277 million in a round led by Boston-headquartered investment firm Fidelity, valuing it at about $3 billion. Delhivery also counts SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group and Steadview Capital among its investors.
It currently has a nationwide network covering over 17,000 pin codes, and provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B & B2C warehousing, end-to-end supply chain services, and technology services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU