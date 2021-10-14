JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CAIT wants govt probe into Amazon after report on its India malpractices
Business Standard

Delhivery names 3 top execs from finance and mfg as independent directors

Career banker and former IndusInd Bank MD-CEO, Ramesh Sobti, and Marico Industries chief Saugata Gupta join former JP Morgan India CEO Kalpana Morparia on the supply chain firm's board

Topics
Delhivery | logistics | senior-level executives

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Delhivery was, till recently, planning to launch an IPO, but experts believe those plans would be put on the backburner
Delhivery recently raised $277 million in a round led by Boston-headquartered investment firm Fidelity, valuing it at about $3 billion

Logistics and supply chain services company Delhivery appointed Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti, and Saugata Gupta to its board as independent directors.

Morparia is the former chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia, and the former CEO of JP Morgan India. Before JP Morgan India, Morparia served as vice-chair on the boards of ICICI Group companies. She has been a longstanding Independent Board Member of companies like Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Laboratories. She also serves as Independent Director on the board of Philip Morris International and has extensive expertise on governance, audit, nomination, and compensation committees

Sobti is a career banker with 46 years of experience in all three sectors of banking-public, foreign, and private. He served as the Managing Director and CEO of Indusind Bank from 2008 to 2020. Prior to Indusind Bank, he was the Executive Vice President – Country Executive, India and Head, UAE and Sub-Continent, at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He also serves as a director on several boards, including those of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Gupta currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marico Limited. He is responsible for driving the company's growth and strengthening its presence both nationally and internationally. He has been recognized as the Best CEO - Private Sector at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2019. Gupta also serves as an Independent Director on the board of Ashok Leyland and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and ESG Committee.

Sri Rajan and Deepak Kapoor have been appointed as Independent Directors. Kapoor has also been appointed as the Independent Chairman of the board of Delhivery. The company is also in discussions to add another woman independent director on the board.

Delhivery recently raised $277 million in a round led by Boston-headquartered investment firm Fidelity, valuing it at about $3 billion. Delhivery also counts SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group and Steadview Capital among its investors.

It currently has a nationwide network covering over 17,000 pin codes, and provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B & B2C warehousing, end-to-end supply chain services, and technology services.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 14 2021. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.