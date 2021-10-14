Delhivery names 3 top execs from finance and mfg as independent directors

and supply chain services company appointed Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti, and Saugata Gupta to its board as independent directors.

Morparia is the former chairman of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia, and the former CEO of JP Morgan India. Before JP Morgan India, Morparia served as vice-chair on the boards of ICICI Group She has been a longstanding Independent Board Member of like Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Laboratories. She also serves as Independent Director on the board of Philip Morris International and has extensive expertise on governance, audit, nomination, and compensation committees

Sobti is a career banker with 46 years of experience in all three sectors of banking-public, foreign, and private. He served as the Managing Director and CEO of Indusind Bank from 2008 to 2020. Prior to Indusind Bank, he was the Executive Vice President – Country Executive, India and Head, UAE and Sub-Continent, at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He also serves as a director on several boards, including those of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Gupta currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marico Limited. He is responsible for driving the company's growth and strengthening its presence both nationally and internationally. He has been recognized as the Best CEO - Private Sector at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2019. Gupta also serves as an Independent Director on the board of Ashok Leyland and is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and ESG Committee.

Sri Rajan and Deepak Kapoor have been appointed as Independent Directors. Kapoor has also been appointed as the Independent Chairman of the board of The company is also in discussions to add another woman independent director on the board.

recently raised $277 million in a round led by Boston-headquartered investment firm Fidelity, valuing it at about $3 billion. Delhivery also counts SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group and Steadview Capital among its investors.

It currently has a nationwide network covering over 17,000 pin codes, and provides a full suite of services such as express parcel transportation, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B & B2C warehousing, end-to-end supply chain services, and technology services.