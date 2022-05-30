Delhivery Q4 net loss nearly flat at Rs 120 cr, revenue rises 106%

Logistics company on Monday reported marginal rise in net loss at Rs 120 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, Delhivery, which got listed earlier this month, saw its revenue grow 106% to Rs 2,072 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,003 crore in Q4FY21

The Gurugram-headquartered company's total income increased to Rs 2,127 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 1,032 crore in Q4FY21.

Express parcel volumes grew by 101%, far outstripping the industry volume growth of approximately 40%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

" continues to be extremely well-capitalized, with cash and investments of Rs 2,512 crore as of March 31, 2022, further augmented by Rs 3,846 crore of net IPO proceeds raised in May 2022," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed nearly 4% lower at Rs 520.50.