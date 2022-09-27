Delivery execs' well-being a priority, have Rs 1 L medical cover: Zomato

All delivery partners have access to healthcare, with a medical cover worth Rs. 1,00,000. This can also be extended to their family members, the company said.

“In FY22, 9,210 partners were supported with Rs 15.94 crore worth of disbursements, out of which Rs 9.8 crore was purely used for hospitalisation against illnesses and diseases,” said.

The delivery giant also offers Rs 5,000 worth of Out-Patient Department (OPD) support, which can be extended to their families. According to company data, 13,645 delivery partners and their families benefited from OPD support in FY22, with Rs 2.3 crore disbursed in claim amounts.



Also Read | Zomato, Swiggy discount progs against interest of restaurant owners: NRAI

“We deeply care for delivery partners since they are the face of our brands- the right experience for them ensures, in turn, the best experience for our customer,” the company said.

For any injury causing a temporary disability to delivery partners, offers loss of pay of Rs 525 per day up to Rs 50,000.

“This is our attempt to ensure delivery partners prioritise health and are able to fulfil their household responsibilities as they recover before returning to their gig,” the company said.

Zomato also says it offers Rs 10,00,000 worth of life cover as a safety net. This includes a dedicated amount for funeral expenses in cases where delivery partners lose their lives.

In addition, the company claims to also extend further help to delivery workers when required. “In all 26 cases where the total hospitalisation spend was more than Rs. 1,00,000, we covered the full amount,” the firm said.

The company says that all information is readily available on the delivery partner’s app, using which they can raise a claim in the language of their choice. Zomato also claims to have a dedicated point of contact for delivery partners who hand-hold them with the process of a claim till it reaches their bank accounts.

According to Zomato’s data, total claims disbursed in FY22 increased 5.5x compared to FY21. The firm attributes this surge to better communication, awareness and visibility on the app.

As a loyalty benefit for tenured delivery partners, the food aggregator is also piloting a health cover worth Rs 3,00,000 extendable to their families in Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.