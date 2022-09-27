JUST IN
BigBasket to raise $200 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion: Report
Double-digit salary hikes return as Aon survey pegs 10.4% for 2023
SmallCap World Fund buys nearly 550k Mastek shares worth over Rs 96 cr
Relief for pilot training schools as Indian Oil begins Avgas production
HCL Technologies now HCLTech as firm set for 'Supercharging Progress'
Powering 5G services: Telcos may spend up to $2.5 billion on optical fibres
Dish TV shareholders reject 4 resolutions at AGM, board strength down to 2
Akasa Air to start services to Guwahati, Agartala from Bengaluru
Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan
Flipkart says 'anomalies' behind some iPhone 13 order cancellations
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BigBasket to raise $200 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion: Report
Business Standard

Delivery execs' well-being a priority, have Rs 1 L medical cover: Zomato

The delivery giant also offers Rs 5,000 worth of Out-Patient Department (OPD) support, which can be extended to their families

Topics
Zomato | online food delivery | doorstep delivery

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Zomato, food delivery, online

All Zomato delivery partners have access to healthcare, with a medical cover worth Rs. 1,00,000. This can also be extended to their family members, the company said.

“In FY22, 9,210 partners were supported with Rs 15.94 crore worth of disbursements, out of which Rs 9.8 crore was purely used for hospitalisation against illnesses and diseases,” Zomato said.

The delivery giant also offers Rs 5,000 worth of Out-Patient Department (OPD) support, which can be extended to their families. According to company data, 13,645 delivery partners and their families benefited from OPD support in FY22, with Rs 2.3 crore disbursed in claim amounts.

Also Read | Zomato, Swiggy discount progs against interest of restaurant owners: NRAI

“We deeply care for delivery partners since they are the face of our brands- the right experience for them ensures, in turn, the best experience for our customer,” the company said.

For any injury causing a temporary disability to delivery partners, Zomato offers loss of pay of Rs 525 per day up to Rs 50,000.

“This is our attempt to ensure delivery partners prioritise health and are able to fulfil their household responsibilities as they recover before returning to their gig,” the company said.

Zomato also says it offers Rs 10,00,000 worth of life cover as a safety net. This includes a dedicated amount for funeral expenses in cases where delivery partners lose their lives.

In addition, the company claims to also extend further help to delivery workers when required. “In all 26 cases where the total hospitalisation spend was more than Rs. 1,00,000, we covered the full amount,” the firm said.

The company says that all information is readily available on the delivery partner’s app, using which they can raise a claim in the language of their choice. Zomato also claims to have a dedicated point of contact for delivery partners who hand-hold them with the process of a claim till it reaches their bank accounts.

According to Zomato’s data, total claims disbursed in FY22 increased 5.5x compared to FY21. The firm attributes this surge to better communication, awareness and visibility on the app.

As a loyalty benefit for tenured delivery partners, the food aggregator is also piloting a health cover worth Rs 3,00,000 extendable to their families in Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zomato

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 11:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.