Deloitte employee masterminds global hack gang, finds Sunday Times

An employee of Deloitte’s India office has been found to be the mastermind of a computer gang that targeted British businesses, government officials and journalists, a Sunday Times report said. India did not respond to the query sent by Business Standard.

The gang, according to the Sunday Times report, worked out of a fourth floor apartment in Gurugram under the name WhiteInt.

Arvind Jain, the employee, had been running a network of computer hackers for the past seven years. They were hired by British private detectives to steal the email inboxes of their targets using “phishing” techniques.

Among those targeted were Philip Hamond, former chancellor, Michel Platini, the former head of European football, BBC’s political editor Chris Mason and Ignazio Cassis, president of Switzerland and his deputy, the report said.

According to cyber law experts, India has had a friendly approach towards cyber crime. Even the IT Act 2008 has made “computer related” crimes a bailable offence with a jail term of three years and a Rs 5,00,000 fine.

“India has dealt with this issue with a light touch. The legal framework needs to be strengthened. After the Covid pandemic the golden age of cyber crime has already begun,” said Pawan Duggal, Founder & Chairman of International Commission on Cyber Security Law.

Experts said that in the current case of Deloitte’s employee India can register an FIR on its own to take some action or there could be an extradition request from the UK.

In June 2020, internet watchdog group Citizen Lab had found that New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services was involved in New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services. According to a Reuters report the Indian IT based firm targeted government officials in Europe, gambling tycoons in the Bahamas, and well-known investors in the United States including private equity giant KKR.