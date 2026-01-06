Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CCI approves Nippon Steel's ₹3,500 crore deal to fully acquire Krosaki

CCI approves Nippon Steel's ₹3,500 crore deal to fully acquire Krosaki

Nippon Steel holds a 46.6 per cent stake in Krosaki. After the completion of the transaction, Nippon Steel's holding in Krosaki would be 100 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation's proposal to acquire the remaining 53.4 per cent stake in Krosaki Harima Corporation.

Nippon Steel holds a 46.6 per cent stake in Krosaki. After the completion of the transaction, Nippon Steel's holding in Krosaki would be 100 per cent.

"The proposed combination involves acquisition by Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel) of 53.4 per cent shareholding of Krosaki Harima Corporation (Krosaki) by way of a tender offer and potential squeeze out (if applicable)," the regulator said in a release.

In India, Nippon Steel is engaged in the business of manufacturing tubes and pipes, and processing automotive cold rolled steel sheets, crankshafts, and auto-parts and also imports and sells various products.

 

Krosaki is a listed company in Japan. In India, Krosaki, through its affiliate entities, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of refractory products, and services the iron & steel making, lime, steel, aluminium, power, cement, copper, etc. industries.

In August last year, Nippon Steel Corporation announced its intention to acquire all shares of Krosaki Harima Corporation through a tender offer, aiming to make Krosaki a wholly-owned subsidiary for 75.7 billion yen.

The move was part of Nippon Steel's strategy to consolidate its control over Krosaki, in which it already holds a significant stake.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

