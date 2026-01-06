Devyani International expects merged entity to cross $1 billion in revenue

The merger between the two Yum! India franchise holders will make it the largest quick service restaurant (QSR) player, with a portfolio of marquee brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee and Biryani By Kilo, among others. The merger is expected to take 12–15 months to complete.

“India’s food and beverage market is large, getting formalised and expanding rapidly, with independent estimates placing the broader food services market at more than $100 billion and the QSR segment alone at more than $25 billion and growing. By the time the merger gets consummated, the merged entity is likely to cross $1 billion in annual revenues,” Jaipuria told investors.

The merged entity will have more than 3,000 stores globally and a turnover of approximately Rs 8,000 crore on an annualised basis.

“The merged entity will sit at the intersection of scale, brand strength and market access. We are creating a unified franchise partner for global brands that can deploy capital, talent and technology across a national footprint with unparalleled speed and consistency,” Jaipuria added.

The boards of directors of DIL and Sapphire Foods India Ltd (SFIL) on Thursday approved the merger of the latter into Devyani, creating a single unified Yum! India franchise for KFC and Pizza Hut.

According to an earlier release, the merged entity will focus on accelerating the expansion of KFC, strengthening and revitalising Pizza Hut for long-term sustainable growth, while scaling the growth of DIL’s emerging brands portfolio.

Based on negotiations with Yum, DIL said its priority is to “turn around the business. Our priority is to put Pizza Hut back to its old glorious days, where it used to be the market leader,” company executives said.

“We will not be under stress to open new units from where we are today. What we have negotiated is a very small number that can be easily achieved. We will have the full flexibility to shut stores, turn around stores and put new stores in place in a much faster way so that we are able to achieve results faster,” DIL stated, adding that Pizza Hut’s brand contribution margin will come closer to KFC’s.