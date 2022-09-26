JUST IN
Powering 5G services: Telcos may spend up to $2.5 billion on optical fibres

5G, fibre-to-home, Bharat Net will lead to demand surge in next 3-4 yrs

Topics
Optical Fibre Cable | Telecom | 5G service in India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Optical fibre cable
Demand for OFC to go up two to three times annually and could hit 60 million km fibre

Optical fibre cable (OFC) manufacturers are bracing to meet a multifold increase in fiberisation, aggressively tap global markets to power 5G services, and cope with demand from fibre-to-the home (FTTH) fixed broadband. Telcos estimate that they will be spending anything between $1.5- 2.5 billion in India on OFC in the next three to four years. Global demand, with prices firming up due to 5G and FTTH roll out, will go up from $9.2 billion (502 million fibre kilometres) in 2021 to over $12 billion (610 million fibre kilometres) by 2024 - a CAGR of 10 per cent.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:46 IST

