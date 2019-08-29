Demand woes, downgrades keep sheen off steel industry, say analysts

The JSW Steel and JSPL stocks slipped to their 52 week-lows on Thursday, while Tata Steel and SAIL were trading near their lows. The concerns surrounding declining steel realisations, on the back of soft demand, have weighed on share prices. A change in outlook for Asian steel producers to negative by Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday added to concerns.

Steel prices in the country have dropped 12 weeks in a row, making it the longest stretch of decline since Q1FY16, say analysts. Demand, which fell during elections, led to the muted June quarter. It continues to remain ...