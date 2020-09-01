Desi professional network startup Apna raises $8 mn in Series A funding

Apna, a that helps skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, field sales agents and others get access to local job opportunities has raised $8 million in Series A from Lightspeed India and Sequoia Capital India. This round also saw participation from new investors, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC.

Considered a LinkedIn for grey and blue collared professionals, it also facilitates these professionals to network with peers, share their accomplishments and gain new skills.

Apna plans to leverage its fresh funding to test new markets, while continuing to launch in newer cities in India. In addition, it will also be adding new features to the product helping skilled professionals learn new skills, earn credentials, and launch their own new businesses.

“There are over 250 million blue and grey collar workers in India at present and providing meaningful employment opportunities to this segment is one of the biggest challenges in our country. Apna has built a unique product where users quickly come together in professional communities, an unmet need so far,” said Harshjit Sethi, Principal at Sequoia Capital India.

Built by former Apple, LinkedIn and Grab employees, the start-up has engaged 1.2 million users on the platform since its launch in December 2019.

“We want to uplift the workers who form the backbone of the economy and provide them a platform to grow in their career,” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered